SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Marie Kiester passed away February 19, 2022 in Sharon Regional Health System after an extended illness with her family by her side. She was 47.

Michelle was born December 31, 1974 in Sharon to Harold M. and Catherine Rutherford Kiester.

She attended Hubbard and Sharon Schools.

She was a homemaker and wonderful cook. Michelle was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns. She was a devoted mother to her only son Johnny Edward Wansor Jr.

Michelle is survived by her son Johnny (JJ) Edward Wansor, Jr, her significant other of 27 years John Wansor and two brothers; Harold Kiester (Kim) and Todd Kiester (Courtney).

Michelle was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Chad Edward Kiester.

Private services to keep with Michelle’s wishes will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.