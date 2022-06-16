SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Our dear mother, Michele L. Mellott, sadly passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the age of 56.

Michele was a wonderful mother who always was there when we needed her. Michele was very loved and will be missed terribly. Michele also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the Wade. D. Mertz Towers in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Michele is survived by two children, Mary Shacklock and Kenneth Mellott; two brothers, Edward Mellott and Chuck Mellott and six grandchildren, Jessica, KayDence, Ondreaous, Kenneth, Jr., Zachery and Matthew.



Michele was predeceased by her father, Stanley Mellott; her mother, MaryAnn Donaldson; two sisters, Willafay Burns and Mary Mellott, as well as a brother, Stanley Mellott, Jr.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

