Michael L. Berman, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael L. Berman, 58, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after a brief illness.

Michael is survived by his mother, Nanci Giroski; a sister, Jodi Giroski; a daughter, Emily Yancy and several grandchildren.

A memorial service will be hold on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Michael will be buried with full military honors.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

