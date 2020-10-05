Michael L. Berman, Sharon, PA

John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

October 1, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Michael L. Berman, Sharon, Pennsylvania - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael L. Berman, 58, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after a brief illness.

Michael is survived by his mother, Nanci Giroski; a sister, Jodi Giroski; a daughter, Emily Yancy and several grandchildren.

A memorial service will be hold on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Michael will be buried with full military honors.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Michael L. Berman, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com