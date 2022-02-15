FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dewayne Evans, Sr. passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.

He was born on March 22, 1973.

A Visitation will be on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Beginning Christian Fellowship Church, 858 Wallace Avenue, Farrell, Pennsylvania 16121.

A Funeral Service will follow at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

