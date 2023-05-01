GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Zinz, 58 of Greenville, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 in his home surrounded by loved ones after fighting a brief illness.

Michael was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on August 16, 1964 to Alan Zinz and Mona (Legnosky) Farrell.

Michael thoroughly enjoyed cooking for his family and spent his spare time fishing.

For over 20 years Michael was an operation manager for Ward Transport and Logistics Corp of Barkeyville, Pennsylvania.

Michael is survived by his father, Alan Zinz of New Castle, Pennsylvania; daughter, Danica Zinz of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sons, Philip Zinz and his wife, Jessica, of Jacksonville, Florida and Alan Zinz and his wife, Ashley, of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Donna Melton of Franklin, Pennsylvania and Sonya Turner of Polk, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Edward Zinz of Saegertown, Pennsylvania, William Zinz of Erie, Pennsylvania and Matthew Zinz of Utica and grandchildren, Koly, Aleiya, Colbie and Jose;

Michael was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Mona (Legnsoky) Farrell and Adam Zinz.

At his request there are no services. Friends may sign a guest book and send condolences at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael C. Zinz, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.