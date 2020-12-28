Michael Anthony May, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. May, 77, of Hermitage, passed away at 7:06 a.m., on Friday, December 25, 2020, at UPMC Farrell unexpectedly.

Michael was born on January 7, 1943, in Sharon to the late Michael A. May and Josephine (Rocco) May.

He was raised in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He married the love of his life, Antonietta (Circelli) on May 22, 1976.

He was the owner and operator of May’s Shoe Repair for 54 years in the Shenango Valley until retirement in December 2017.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Sharon.

His life work was not just a business but a lifelong hobby. Michael enjoyed racing and working on cars for many years, as well as hunting.He also was involved in many local clubs and organizations in the community. His family and friends will remember him for his sense of humor, smile, kindness and big heart.

Michael is survived by his brother, Joseph May of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; daughter, Jessica Barnhart and husband John of Masury, Ohio; Sister-In-Law and Brother-In-Law, Joanne and Jack Polito of North Jackson, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Maria and Giuseppe Circelli; as well as his wife, Antonietta May.

Family and friends may pay their respects, Saturday, January 2, 2021, at John Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a service at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at St. Vitus Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania, which will be private for the family.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. For the safety of everyone, we ask that you wear a mask and that after paying respect to the family that you do not linger. If you are remaining for the service please find a seat in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to local organizations including, Soles of Luv at www.solesofluv.com or Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Trumbull County Ohio.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

