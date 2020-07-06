Merton John “M.J.” Bartelmay, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Merton John “M.J.” Bartelmay, Jr., was called home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 with cancer.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

M.J., Jr., son of Merton John Bartelmay, Sr. and the Edith “Kitty” Bartelmay, was born April 11, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Bartelmay is preceded in death by his mother, Edith “Kitty” Bartelmay and his grandparents, Roy and Margaret Bartelmay, Silas and Edith Snyder.

M.J. is survived by son M.J. III and son, Charles (Rachel); his father, Merton J. Bartelmay, Sr.; his brothers, Randy (Tina) and Brad (Sherri) and six nieces and nephews.

He married Theresa Allen on December 28, 1991 in Mercer, Pennsylvania. While their marriage may have ended, their love for their children allowed them to remain partners in life.

He graduated from Boardman High School and attended The Ohio State University and Youngstown State University.

He worked in the Information Technology field primarily as a system/database analyst.

Mr. Bartelmay was highly active in the disability advocacy community having served as a passionate advocate at the national, state and local levels. He served as Treasurer and Secretary of The Arc of the United States which is the largest national community-based organization advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. He was a past President of the Arc of Pennsylvania and the Arc of Mercer County. M.J. was also a member of the board of directors of the Education Law Center of Pennsylvania which works to make good public education a reality for Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable children. He was appointed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett in 2013 to the State Board of Vocational Rehabilitation. He was a member of the steering committee of the Western Pennsylvania Disability History and Action Consortium.

He received numerous honors for his community service and was named the Mercer County United Way Volunteer of the Year in 2004. He was particularly proud of receiving the Marsha S. Blanco Excellence in Community Leadership, awarded in 2019.

Mr. Bartelmay was active in his local church and ministries in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys. He was a commissioned Fellow in the C.S. Lewis Institute and served as a Spiritual Mentor for the Institute.

He was a member of the Spiritual Emphasis Committee of the YMCA of Youngstown. M.J. was also very involved in the Annual Rally in the Valley and its sponsoring organization, The Men of Faith. He served on the first board of directors and continued to remain active until his passing.

Memorials may be given to The Arc of Pennsylvania, 1007 Mumma Road, Suite 100, Lemoyne, PA 17043.

He wishes to leave you with his favorite scripture which helped him though the challenges of life:

Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Crist Jesus for you. – 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

