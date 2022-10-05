HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Merideth G. Beiter passed away Sunday, October 2.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 5, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m., Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., Pastor, officiant.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

