HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Mitchell, 88, of Hermitage, passed away at UPMC Horizon Shenango on Friday, November 10, 2023, due to an extended illness.

Mitchell was born April 25, 1935, to mother Mabel (Kenworthy) Mitchell and father Lyman Mitchell.

He graduated from Clayton High School.

He served in the Army from 1958 until 1960. After, he worked as a truck driver for 34 years. He enjoyed word searches and was a jack of all trades.

He is survived by his wife. Lillian (Clements) Mitchell, whom he has been married to for 65 years; two daughters, Kathleen O’Neil of Polk, Pennsylvania and Melanie Wallace of Hermitage; two sons, Daniel Mitchell and his wife Diane of Hermitage and Bryan Mitchell of Hermitage; a brother, Clyde Mitchell and his wife Judy of Plainfield, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and five brothers.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday November 14, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. The service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m.

