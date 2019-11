Mellani “Mel” Mild, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mellani “Mel” Mild, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, in her home. She was 35.



On January 24, 1984, she was born in Sharon, a daughter to Bruce Mild and Maureen (O’Tolle) Mild, of Hermitage.



Mel enjoyed reading, making jewelry and drawing art. She loved spending time with her family.



Mel is survived by her son, Owen Mild of Hermitage; a sister, Tiffani Zinchini and her husband, Dominic, of Minnesota; a brother, Brett Mild and his wife, Kara, of Hermitage and nieces and nephews, Stella and Henry Zinchini and Brayden and Amelia Mild.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6 in John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.



Funeral service is private.