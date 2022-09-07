SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Ann Flynn, 38, of Sharon, Pennsylvania fought bravely against an extended illness and ultimately succumbed to the battle on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in her residence.



Melissa was born April 28, 1984 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Karen L. Hendrickson and William E. Flynn.

Melissa worked for Keystone Adolescent Center and then became a homemaker.

She was of Christian faith.

Melissa loved doing arts and crafts with her kids, going to their school events and concerts and spending quality time with her family.



Melissa is survived by her mother; a daughter, Tarista Euard and son, Malakhi Euard, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; five sisters, Nicole, Krista, Brittni, Larissa and Kylee and five stepbrothers, Jerry, Ronnie, Cody, Dwayne and Hunter.



Melissa was preceded in death by her father.



To friends and family, Melissa was described as a loving mother with a heart of gold that would do anything for anyone in need. She will be deeply missed.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

