WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine “Sissy” Cluse, 64, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family after an extended illness.

Born January 21, 1958, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, to Maxine “McLaughlin” Fair-McKinney and Charles J. McKinney she attended Farrell Schools and was a homemaker.

Maxine attended Wheatland United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.

Maxine is survived by her daughter, Amanda Powell and her spouse, Dawnielle Klenke, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; two sons, Richard Powell of Wheatland and Thomas Poorbaugh and his wife, Brittany, of Fort Mill, South Carolina; four brothers, Charles McKinney of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, Paul Fair of Wheatland, Terry Fair of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Luke McKinney of Newton Falls, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Charles “Mick” Cluse and Richard Powell, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., with a service following at Noon in the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.