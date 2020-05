HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Arletha "Pat" Molaskey, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly at 11:13 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, in her residence. She was 88 years old.

She was born December 30, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Floyd Patten and Jae Rose (Leone) Patten.