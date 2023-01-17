SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maryann Minteer, 88, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Sharon Regional Medical Center in Sharon, Pennsylvania, after an extended illness.

Born March 25, 1934, in Rosepoint, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Nina (Gongaware) Wilson and Henry Wilson.

Maryann was a school bus driver for the former Myers Bussing Company for 15 years.

She greatly enjoyed playing Bingo and fishing.

Maryann leaves behind two daughters, Bonnie Minteer of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Sandy Flick of Leeper, Pennsylvania; four sons, Terry Minteer and his wife, Debbie, of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, Larry Minteer of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Jeff Minteer and his wife, Connie, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Michael Minteer and his wife, Chrissy, of Hubbard, Ohio; two sisters, Nina Wiley and her husband, Bob, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and Helen Wiley also of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; a brother, Paul Wilson of Ellwood City; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Maryann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Minteer; her longtime companion, Gene Schraman; five sisters; two brothers; a grandson, Robert Minteer and a great-grandson, Cory Summersgill.

In keeping with Maryann’s wishes there are no services at this time.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

