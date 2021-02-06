Mary Tomko Holt, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Tomko Holt was born May 12, 1957 to George and Sophie Tomko and passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary was raised in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, attending St. Joe’s Elementary School and graduated from Kennedy Christian High School in 1975. Mary was involved in the Tamburitzans and a cheerleader at Kennedy Christian. Mary won Miss Pennsylvania Teen in 1973.

Mary worked as a professional in various positions, most notably at ABC Studios in Los Angeles, California for 10 years and First National Bank of Pennsylvania for 18 years in the mortgage department. Mary was universally loved by many in the workplace for her warm interactions with all she came across, always endeavoring to help her coworkers.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved Polish Pottery and always found a sense of humor in life.

Mary is survived by her husband, Stuart Holt; her daughter, Hannah Wain and husband, Matt Wain; her son, Lee Holt and wife, Rose Holt. She is also survived by her sister, Rita Jones of Canada and Suzanne Lozier of Florida.

She is predeceased by her brother, Robert Tomko and parents, Sophie and George Tomko.

Private funeral services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.