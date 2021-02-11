Mary Perilli, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Perilli, 93, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Mary was born on September 8, 1927, in Brookfield, Ohio, where she attended Brookfield High School.

After graduating, she stayed in contact with many of her classmates, participating in class meet-ups into her late 80s.

Mary’s life was full of friends and family and caring for others. Throughout her entire life, Mary was a hard worker and loving family member.

She found joy and purpose in work, working at Sharon Coal & Ice and McDowell Bank before starting M&R Power Equipment with her husband in 1965. Mary loved taking care of her customers and spending time at “the shop.” You could always find her in her office, answering phones and talking to long-time customers until she officially “retired” at the age of 91.

Mary didn’t just love taking care of customers. She loved taking care of her family and friends. Her door was always open to whoever was in the neighborhood. All were welcome to stop by to visit and leave with a full heart and a full belly. Mary loved cooking and also enjoyed being outside, gardening and watching golf and her favorite show, Jeopardy!

Mary was one of nine children to her parents, Sophia and Paps.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Perilli and her son, Ron Perilli both of West Middlesex and by siblings, sisters, Patricia, Fran, Stella, Suzy; brothers, Bill, Patrick and Joey.

Her remaining brother, Edward, still lives in Brookfield near the original homestead on Rt. 82, beside Yankee Run; Mary is also survived by two sons, Ralph E. Perilli of West Middlesex and Rodney P. Perilli and his wife, Janice of Sharpsville; granddaughters, Mia Perilli, Raubi Perilli and Ana Perilli and grandsons, Dustin Perilli and Michael Perilli; she is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews.

She was a true pioneer women who inspired us all with gentle toughness and a warm heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

