Mary Margaret Holzshu, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Holzshu, 95, of Sharon, formerly of West Middlesex, died of natural causes at 8:33 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

On November 4, 1923, Mary was born in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Harry Henry and Helen Mae (Hoffman) Henry.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1941 and was employed by First Federal Saving and Loan, then was the secretary to the chief at Hermitage Police Department from 1968-1985.

Mary was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

She was a member of the Degree of Honor and many other local clubs.

Mary enjoyed growing flowers, cooking, baking, sewing and being a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Judith Breckner, of Southern Ohio; two sons, James Holzshu and his wife, Bonnie, of Greensboro, North Carolina and Frank Holzshu and his wife, Sandra, of Mercer; three sisters, Dorothy Schepp of West Middlesex, Betty Chotlos of Hermitage and Donna Henry of Hermitage; two brothers, Roger Henry of Big Bear, California and Roy Henry of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James C. Holzshu, whom she married March 15, 1942 and who died June 5, 1999 and a grandson, Brad Howsare.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage.

Funeral service will take place at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Thomas, officiating.

Burial will take place in America’s Cemetery.

