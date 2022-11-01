SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Leigh McCreary, 80, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mary was born August 18, 1942 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Agnes Blair Scobbie Kimble and Jesse Paul Kimble.



She graduated from Sharon High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Mary was a maintenance administrator for Bell Telephone for 18 years.

Mary was a member of Sharon Alliance Church.

She was a member of the Shenango Valley Sashayers Square Dance Club. She loved walking in Buhl Park, teaching Sunday School and going to lunch at Niko and Lou’s Coney Island in Sharon.

Mary is survived by her husband, John K. McCreary, whom she married August 3, 1968; a daughter, Jennifer L. McCreary of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a son, David S. (Judith) McCreary of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; three stepsons, Richard (Leah) McCreary of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Kenneth (Kathy) McCreary of Mercer, Pennsylvania and John McCreary, Jr. and his partner, Kemper Dudley, of Palm Springs, California; a granddaughter, Alyssa A. Miller and her three cats which she loved.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joanne Hoch.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 3, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street in Hermitage, where funeral services will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Leigh McCreary, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

