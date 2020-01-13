Mary Jane Reffner, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Reffner passed away Saturday, January 11.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 16 in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 14, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.