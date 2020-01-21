Mary Jane Bowser, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Bowser, age 93, passed away on January 17, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Hubbard, Ohio.

Mary Jane was born on December 25, 1926 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania to George and Martha (Coxson) Wasilko, the fifth of eight children.

She married Kermit M. Bowser on July 12, 1947. They were happily married for 53 years.

Mary Jane graduated from Youngstown State University in 1964 while raising her family.



We never knew she was anything but a wonderful homemaker and Mother while earning her degree.



She spent 22 years in the Youngstown City School District as an Elementary school teacher.



Mom loved to cook and would always provide her special home cooked meal for her family and on all special occasions for all to enjoy. Her specialty baking was always something to look forward to.

Mom was an avid book reader and would amazingly read up to five books a week provided by the Hubbard Library. She was a devote member of St. Bernedette’s in Masury, Ohio and knew her Savior upon her passing.



Mary Jane is survived by her children, daughters Linda (Ron) Turner of Crossville, Tennessee, Sandy (James) Rebeck of Colorado Springs, Colorado and son, Harold Steven (Robin) Bowser of Vienna, Ohio. She was a grandmother of seven (Greg Turner of Nashville, Tennessee, Mathew Turner of Youngstown, Ohio, Mary Ruth Turner of Crossville, Tennessee, Jennifer Cordray of Spokane, WA, Jamie Corbett of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sara Rebeck of Englewood, Colorado and Collin Bowser of Dallas, Texas and seven great grandchildren (Maggie, Rebekah, Emma, Samuel Cordray, Jack Sandwisch, Gianna and Kaven Corbett).

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kermit and seven siblings, Albert Wasilko, Edward Wasilko, Margaret Kirsch, Alice Thomas, Clara Marino, Martha Wahala and George Wasilko.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street,

Hermitage, PA 16148.

