Mary Ellen Reed, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Reed, 89, of Greenville, passed away at home on Monday, November 15, 2021, following an extended illness.



She was born December 14, 1931, in Force, Pennsylvania, to Sylvian Chauvenne and Agnes Gutowski.



She graduated from Robert P. Smith High School in Bedford County, Pennsylvania.



She was employed by Saxton Manufacturing Co. in Saxton, Pennsylvania; was a seamstress for 13.5 years; then was a florist for five years in Greenville, where she retired.



She was a member of Harvest Ministries in Hubbard.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, flower arranging and crossword puzzles.



Surviving are two brothers, Robert M. Chauvenne of Georgetown, Pennsylvania and Larry D. Chauvenne of Greenville and a grandson, Trevor Reed.



She married Robert L. Reed on August 19, 1962. He preceded her in death. Her previous husband, Robert L. Sparks, also preceded her in death.



Besides her parents and husbands, she is also preceded in death by a son, Robert L. Reed, Jr.; a brother, Marion J. Chauvenne and a sister, Vivian (Chauvenne) Burke.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 18, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel in Hermitage, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Mary Ellen Reed, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.