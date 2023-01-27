SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Wolfe, 75, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in the emergency room of UPMC Farrell, following an extended illness.

She was born in Mercer on June 29, 1947, to Dorothy (Barlett) and Robert Bagnall.

Mary graduated from Mercer High School and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed playing bingo, completing word search puzzles, going to flea markets and spending time with her family.

Surviving are sons, John Grantz and his wife, Becky, of Deltona, Florida and Joe Wolfe and his wife, Linda, of Girard, Ohio; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarke Wolfe; a daughter, Mary Wolfe; a sister, Gertrude Bagnall and a brother, Robert Bagnall.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 30, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m, at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Interment will be in Mount Washington Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.