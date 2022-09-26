SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Snyder, 88, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Quality Life Service in Mercer, Pennsylvania.



She was born on February 24, 1934, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Alfred and Ruth (Livermore) Johnson.

Mary was a graduate of Hickory High School and a homemaker most of her life.

She was a woman of strong Christian faith and belonged to the Sharpsville Church of the Nazarene, where she sang in choir, sang solos and duets with her husband.



She loved baking and could often be heard in her kitchen singing religious songs. She also enjoyed embroidering, crafting and collecting seashells at her favorite vacation spot, Myrtle Beach.



She was married to Ernest E. Snyder on September 20, 1952 and he preceded her in death on November 21, 2001.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathleen E. Jones and her husband, Samuel, of Sharon; her son, Keith A. Snyder and his wife, Cathy, of Transfer; three grandchildren, Andrew E. Jones and his wife, Rebecca and their son, Preston, of Reynolds, Jessica S. Allen, her husband Jason and their daughter, Samantha, of Sharpsville and Joshua K. Snyder, his wife, Denise and their two daughters, Mia and Abby, of Hermitage; two stepgrandchildren, Wesley H. Schell III, his wife, Nicole and their two sons, Nick and Justin, of Greenville and Stacey Schell and her three kids, Addisyn, Olyvia and Gavin, of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Alfred Johnson, Jr. and his wife, Doris, of Hermitage and Charles Johnson of Greenville.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Johnson and a sister, Phyllis Torrence.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 26, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Robert Robertson, officiant.

Graveside committal service and burial will follow the service, at West Side Cemetery in Sharpsville.

