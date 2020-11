HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Albert S. "Moses" Arendas, 260 South Buhl Drive, Hermitage, formerly of Miami, Florida, was unexpectedly called by the Lord on his favorite holiday, Saturday, October 31, 2020, to join his beloved brother George, his parents and all of his cherished dogs.

Albert was born on May 14,1944 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Anna and Andrew Arendas, Sr.