BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Deibold, 89, of Brookfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. in Hospice House, Poland, Ohio.

She was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on June 29, 1934 to Marvis Aspromatis and Lenora (Mastromehaly) Aspromatis.

Mary graduated from Farrell High School 1952.

She was the Owner and Operator of Shear Fantasy Salon in Sharon for 50 years.

She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Annunciation.

Mary enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Mary was married to Nick Koukis whom she married in 1953 and he passed away in 1995, then she married Dave Deibold in 2006 and he passed away in 2016.

Mary is survived by her son, George Koukis of Brookfield, Ohio; two grandchildren, James Sinkuc and his wife, Shelly, of Brookfield, Ohio and Nicholas Koukis of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and two great-grandchildren, Josh and Ciera.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands and her daughter, Denise Gamble.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 20, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.