HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary B. Hatton, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 85.

Mary was born August 21, 1937 to Clyde Aiken and his wife, Margaret (later Margaret Hunter).

A lifelong resident of Hermitage, Mary married her childhood sweetheart, William “Bill” Parker and raised four children. Years after Bill’s death, Mary married Arthur (Art) Hatton and continued to reside in Hermitage, enjoying a life of laughter and travel with Art.

Mary worked all her life, for many businesses through the years; as secretary, clerk, etc. and then as a self-employed floral shop owner and artist, first at Suburban Floral Shop, Brookfield, Ohio in partnership with her sister-in-law, Carol Thompson and then as past proprietor of Cottage Gardens Floral in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was a loving mother, grandmother (15), great-grandmother (20), aunt, sister, sister-in-law and friend but her greatest role was caregiver to her husband(s) in their final years. She always finished a conversation and visit with “I Love You.”

She was an active member of Eastern Star, Amaranth and Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served in several officer positions through the years.

She was also a member of the Church of Christ.

Mary’s favorite pastime was playing cards, especially euchre. At one time she participated in as many as nine card clubs at the same time.

Mary is survived by her four children and their families, William (Connie) Parker of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Barbara Matejka, Burghill, Ohio, Robert Parker, Morgantown, West Virginia and Brad (Mary) Parker, Stafford, Virginia; a sister, Jane Campbell and her family of California and the families of her deceased brothers and first husband.

Mary was preceded in death by both of her husbands; a grandson, Frankie Matejka and two brothers, Paul and Robert Aiken.

Memorial Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.

The Family will hold a private family memorial at a future date. There will be no calling hours or viewings at this time.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.