NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Anne Burlbaugh, 94, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Sharon Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.



Mary Anne was born April 10, 1928 in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania to Nelle (Thompson) Sager and George Sager.

Mary Anne graduated from Grove City College; Yale, School of Far Eastern Languages; Brussels, Belgium.

She was a substitute high school teacher and a missionary, bookkeeper and teacher of ESL in Congo, Africa.



Mary Anne was a member of Hickory United Methodist Church and a member of United Methodist Women.

She enjoyed reading, knitting and quilting.



Mary Anne is survived by two daughters, Susan Ellen Darby and her husband, Les and Martha Anne Lilly and her husband, Jay, all of Hermitage; a son, David Gregg Burlbaugh and his wife, Patty, of McDonough, Georgia; a sister, Effie Young of Butler, Pennsylvania; a brother, John Sager of Titusville, Florida; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Alfred Gregg Burlbaugh, whom she married August 19, 1949 and who passed away March 15, 2010.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Mary Anne Burlbaugh, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.