HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Kekich, 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

She was born in Transfer, Pennsylvania on April 8, 1938 to the late Lawrence G. Swarts and Katherine (Sadler) Swarts.

MaryAnn grew up in Southern California and moved to Pennsylvania after getting married to Paul “Putzy” Kekich on December 8, 1961; he preceded her in death on January 14, 2013.

MaryAnn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and a loving woman of God. As a homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, flowers, caring for animals and taking care of her family.

She was a member of the Farrell Christian Assembly Church for many years but served the Lord her entire life.

MaryAnn is survived by two sons, Michael P. Kekich and his wife, Shelly, of Hermitage and Douglas J. Kekich of Sharon; a daughter, Lori Kekich of Henderson, Nevada; a sister, Lorene Moses of Lebanon, Missouri; four grandchildren, Adam Kekich of Hermitage, Lindsey Kekich of Hermitage, Ashley Carson of Henderson, Nevada and Leah Reeves of Mooresville, North Carolina and four great-grandchildren, Alayah, Jaeanna, Louden and Landon.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol McCart.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 8, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

MaryAnn will be laid to rest beside her husband at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bill Rudge Ministries, 280 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Condolences can be posted to MaryAnn’s memorial page at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of MaryAnn Kekich, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.