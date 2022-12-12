FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Juriga, 75, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home.

Mary Ann was born July 30, 1947, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Nina (Delise) and Anthony Esposito.

She graduated from Farrell High School.

She was an administrative assistant for the City of Farrell.

Mary Ann was also a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Nina and seeing friends from her high school at their monthly get-togethers.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Solak and husband, Joey Solak, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and one grandchild.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William Juriga, whom she married May 25, 1974 and who passed away March 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 13, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m., Father Matthew Ruyechan, officiant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.