SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Dianne (Corsivo, Masters) Barr, 74, of Sharon, P ennsylvania, formerly of Liverpool, New York, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:41 a.m. after an extended illness.



Marsha was born July 8, 1948 in Syracuse, New York to Elizabeth (Griffin) Corsivo and Dominick

Corsivo.



After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, and obtaining her Master’s Degree in

Human Services, Marsha worked as a social worker, including working for Mercer County Head

Start, until her retirement.

Marsha was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sharon, P ennsylvania.



In her free time she enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.



Marsha is survived by her husband, Harry whom she married on July 15, 1972, of Sharon, P ennsylvania;

two daughters, Cassandra A. Barr of Sharon, P ennsylvania and Dianne Marie (Robert) McCrary of Mt.

Airy, North Carolina; a sister, Carol Gellis, of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Eddie Corsivo of Nashville, T ennessee and Mickey Corsivo of Conway, Texas; and two granddaughters, Nataly McCrary and Autumn McCrary.



Marsha is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kevin Corsivo.



As per Marsha’s wishes, there are no funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Marsha Dianne Barr, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.