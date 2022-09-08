SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Dianne (Corsivo, Masters) Barr, 74, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Liverpool, New York, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:41 a.m. after an extended illness.
Marsha was born July 8, 1948 in Syracuse, New York to Elizabeth (Griffin) Corsivo and Dominick
Corsivo.
After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, and obtaining her Master’s Degree in
Human Services, Marsha worked as a social worker, including working for Mercer County Head
Start, until her retirement.
Marsha was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
In her free time she enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Harry whom she married on July 15, 1972, of Sharon, Pennsylvania;
two daughters, Cassandra A. Barr of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Dianne Marie (Robert) McCrary of Mt.
Airy, North Carolina; a sister, Carol Gellis, of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Eddie Corsivo of Nashville, Tennessee and Mickey Corsivo of Conway, Texas; and two granddaughters, Nataly McCrary and Autumn McCrary.
Marsha is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kevin Corsivo.
As per Marsha’s wishes, there are no funeral services.
Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
To plant a memorial tree in honor of Marsha Dianne Barr, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.