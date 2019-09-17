Marques James Smith, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Marques James Smith, of Nevada, formerly of Hermitage, PA, departed this life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was 34.



On February, 25, 1985, Marques was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Lisa (Newell) and Richard A. Smith Sr.



After graduating from Farrell High School, Marques attended Ross Business Institute, where he studied medical billing and coding.



He was recently employed in the position of delivery service for Door Dash.



Marques J. Smith was a quick witted, free spirit with an infectious smile that could light up a room. If he loved you, he showed you with his honesty, smooth charm and supported you with his enthusiasm. Marques was our dancer, our baker, our video gamer. He was OUR CITY and our world. He was a loving and caring soul who be deeply missed.

Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar Avenue Church of God, 1045 Cedar Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

