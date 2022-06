MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Alan Soliday, Sr., 63 of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mark was born March 10, 1959 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to Emma Gene (Thornberg) and Jessie Soliday.

He graduated school and was a call center operator.



Mark served in the U.S. Army for 22 years and attended Crossroads Church.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing.



Mark is survived by his wife at home, Tammy Jendrzejewski, whom he married July 7, 2012; a daughter, Leanna Soliday of Connellsville, Pennsylvania; two sons, Timothy Soliday of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Mark Soliday, Jr. of Connellsville, Pennsylvania and 11 grandchildren.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Soliday.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.