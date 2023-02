MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marion “Pidge” L. Ewen-Paquet, 77, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mercer County, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Butler, Pennsylvania after an extended illness.

Marion was born July 8, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Marion Ewen and Richard Ewen and graduated from Langley High School in 1964. She went on to become a Certified Nurse’s Aide for Kane Hospital.

Marion is survived by her husband, Paul Paquet and a daughter, Dianne Carroll, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Dean Anthony Carroll.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

