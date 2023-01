TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn L. Hancock, 87, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born June 18, 1935 in Mercer, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Oleva (Zahinzer) and Jack Chisholm.

Marilyn was a caregiver for 50 years retiring in 2012.

She was a member of Big Bend United Methodist Church.

Marilyn loved Bluegrass music and reading.

Marilyn leaves behind a son, Kevan Hancock and his wife, Amber; four sisters, Joann Wansor of Clark, Pennsylvania, Betty Yingling of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Bonnie Redmond of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Nancy Shaffer of Mercer, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George W. Hancock, whom she married April 3, 1957 and who passed away July 23, 2018 and a brother, Jack Chisholm.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Big Bend United Methodist Church, 15 Grove Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marilyn L. Hancock, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.