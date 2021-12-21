SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) –Loving Wife, Mother, & Grandmother

Marie Gallant, 84 of Jefferson Township, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, died Monday, December 20, 2021 at UPMC, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Marie was born in Erie, September 16, 1937, daughter of the late George and Mary Sima.

On November 23, 1957, she married Steve Gallant, Sr., who preceded her on July 28, 2008.

Marie and her husband owned and operated a potato farm for over 30 years in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, before retiring to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was a proud mother and grandmother, she enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading and her husky companion, Anya.

She would attend Charleston United Methodist Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, volunteered at the Salvation Army and at the Prince of Peace Center when her health allowed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a daughter-in-law.

She survives by a son, Steven A. Gallant, Jr. of Sharpsville; daughter, Debbie Yoest of Youngstown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Aaron, Bryant and Christie Gallant and Nickolas Yoest; two great-granddaughters, Gianna and Harper Lynn Gallant, along with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

