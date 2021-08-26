Marie A. Mosley, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie A. Mosley, 55, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 in her home after an extended illness.

Marie was born March 31, 1966 in Orrville, Ohio to Ella (Payne) Mosley and George Mosley.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed scratch-off tickets, bingo, spending time with family and her grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Candice Mosley of Hermitage and Tamalishia Mosley and her husband, Curtis Harris, of Farrell; two sons, Lee Mosley and his wife, Monica, of Masury, Ohio and Quinton Mosley of Hermitage; three sisters, four brothers, 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and special friend, James Rudolph.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

