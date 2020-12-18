Marian Jane Laverty, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Jane Laverty, of Farrell, passed awayat 10:00 a.m. on December 15, 2020 in the Hospitality care Center of Hermitage. She was 87.

On June 11, 1933, she was born in Kittaning, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Richard and Alice Bowser.



She was a graduate of West Middlesex high school.



Ms. Laverty was an active member of the First Assembly of God Church in Hermitage, where she worked in tape ministry and the children church. Also, she belonged to a bible grace group and involved in the correspondence of absent church members.



Her faith in God was strong as was her love of her dear family and friends.



She enjoyed gospel and traditional country music, with that, was an active member of Tri-State Traditional Country Music where she served on the National and Chapter 5 Boards and was a lifetime member of New Castle Traditional Music.

Marian also loved to play the violin and keyboard.



Ms. Laverty delighted in travelling by car across the United States with her family and friends.

Serving as 3rd vice president for the County volunteer Fire Department, Ms. Laverty also was a member of the Wheatland and Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department Auxillary.

She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda (Lance) Dice, of Farrell; four sons, Edward (Cheryl) Laverty, of Farrell, Charles (Cindy) Laverty, of Hermitage, Ronald (Cheri Ponikvar) of Wheatland and Brian (Carrie) Laverty, of Sharpsville; a sister, Judith Tomko, of Mercer; two brothers, Richard (Janice) Bowser, of New Galilee, PA and Dennis (Anna) Bowser, of Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Mary Bowser, of Pulaski, Pa; a special friend, Vicky Davison, of Hermitage; 5 grandchildren; 17 great -grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Howard Bowser; husband, Delbert Laverty; grandsons, Adam Laverty and Donald Neiswongert and a granddaughter, Gidget Morris.

Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the First Assembly of God Church, 1455 N. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA.

Visitation: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. for family only, then 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. open visitation for public in the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148



Funeral Service: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Fred Ripper of 1st Assembly of God officiating

