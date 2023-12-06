HERMITAGE Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Vickie” Starkey, Hermitage, passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness surrounded by her family on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Vickie was born June 27, 1950, in Masury, Ohio, a daughter of William and Nancy (Moss) Jones.

She attended West Middlesex and Farrell elementary schools before graduating from Sharon High School.

She studied bookkeeping and over the course of her life worked at Wardle Tire, Mercer County Old Folk Home, Mercer County Domestic Relations, Mercer County Fiscal Office, Mercer County IPP Program, Dr. Marstaf-Primary Heath and Home Care UPMC Greenville.

Vickie enjoyed planing flowers, crafts, cooking, time with her family, and ocean vacations. Most of all she cherished time riding her motorcycle with her beloved Starkey. She always loved the lord and going to church. May she rest in peace.

Surviving are former husband, John C. Angermeier, with whom she has two children; son, John Angermeier, Jr. daughter, Ronda Angermeier; step-son, Shawn (Matt Helms) Starkey; two step-daughters, Kelly (John) Dorus and Heather (Matt) Starkey-Webber; two sisters, Judith A (Alfred) Smith and Nancy (Steven ) Boatner; sister-in-law, Kimberly Jones; grandson, Dylan (Bobbie Alexia) Angermeier; three granddaughters, Tamira Roberts, Alexis Lowery and Jylissa Logan; stepgrandson, John Anthony Dorus; stepgranddaughter, Jenna Dorus; three step grandsons, Jackson Webber, Gavin Webber and Maxx Webber; two great-grandsons.

Margaret was preceded in death by father, William Jones; mother, Nancy Jones; sister, Susan Glenn; two brothers, William Jones, Jr. and Benjamin Jones and brother-in-law, Nick Glenn;

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 pm at Charleston Methodist Church, 1156 Greenfield Rd. Mercer, PA, with Pastor William Locke presiding.

Arrangements were entrusted to John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 7, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.