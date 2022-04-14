FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Margaret Johnson Robinson, 74, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, April 10,2022 at UPMC Jameson surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Mrs. Robinson was born December 21, 1947 in Cheraw, South Carolina, the only daughter of Odell, Sr. and Lucy McCoy Johnson.

She was a 1965 graduate of Farrell High School and attended Shenango School of Business.

She was employed with Sharon Steel and then with Farrell Area School District, as teacher assistant until her retirement.

On October 19,1967 Margaret married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Lester Robinson, Jr. They were married for 53 years until his passing on January 19, 2021.

Margaret enjoyed shopping, bowling, going to the casino, going to eat with her friends and most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, life and legacy, two daughters, Kimberly (Carl) Lampkins and Natasha Robinson; her son, John Whiteside; her brother, James (Kathy) Johnson; five grandchildren including Tierney Robinson whom she reared; seven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and five brothers, Odell Johnson, Jr., John L. Johnson, Doc Johnson, Glynn S. Johnson and Leon R. Johnson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 16, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street in Hermitage. Homegoing memorial service will begin at Noon, Evangelist Pauline Roberts officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Robinson, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

