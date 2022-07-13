HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret (Merry) Rizzuti, 84, of Hermitage, and formerly of Salamanca, New York, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022.

She was born in Salamanca, New York on September 13, 1937 to the late Robert and Rachel (Zandy) Merry.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan Rizzuti and her wife, Vanessa Anderson, of Brandon, Florida; her son, Tim Rizzuti of St. Albans, West Virginia; two sisters, Connie Carnahan of Colorado and Margie Elliot of Great Valley, New York; a sister-in-law, Donna Larson of Florida and two brothers, Rob Merry of Kane, Pennsylvania and Tom Merry of Rixford, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Rizzuti Griffis; a son, Todd Rizzuti; a sister-in-law, Becki Merry and two brothers, Hugh “Bunky” Merry and Larry Larson.

Margaret chose to have her body donated to science and no services will be held.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

