Margaret “Marge” Rollinson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Marge” Rollinson, 83, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5:58 a.m., in her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.



She was born March 30, 1937, to the late Otto Ellsworth and Rosalie Lorraine (Bacon) Finzel.

Marge was a graduate of Hickory High School.

Her husband, Thomas L. Rollinson, whom she married on January 4, 1957, passed away on January 1, 2000. She was a fundamental part of his business, Rollinson Construction.



Additionally, volunteering for the community was a big part of her life. She did record-keeping for Morefield Cemetery and New Virginia Church. She also volunteered at Shenango Valley Mansionic Lodge and Hermitage GoodFellows of which her father was one of the founders of Hermitage Goodfellows.



Marge was a member of the New Virginia United Methodist Church in Hermitage.



She is survived by her son, TJ (Kathy) Rollinson; her three daughters, Lori (Tony) Rollinson-Eldridge, Linda (John) Adams and Cynthia (Michael) Homchosky; her grandchildren, T.C. Rollinson, Nicholas Rollinson, Alyssa Rollinson, Katie L. Adams-Anderton, Rebecca Adams, Michael Homchosky and Jason Homchosky and three great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Marge was preceded in death by her brother, William Finzel.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Golden CareGivers for Marge’s wonderful care that she received for the last few years.

There will be a brief graveside service on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Morefield Cemetery. For those who would like to attend, please wear a mask and social distance.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Network of Youngstown, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or New Virginia Methodist Church, 1100 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.