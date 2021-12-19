HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tuesday, December 14, 2021 was a day of celebration as Margaret (Pegge) Clark graduated from this mortal plane, spread her wings and flew into her Lord’s arms. Holding her sweet Ruthy’s hand and surrounded by her grandbabies, Pegge made her grand entrance into the great beyond just as she had always lived her life here, surrounded by and FULL of love. What a grand reunion if had to be as her boys led a multitude of souls to welcome her home, as the only thing that outnumbered the people that loved her here, were her loved ones that were waiting impatiently to see her again.

Pegge was the baby in a family of six kids. Always everyone’s favorite, Pegge became the keystone of her large family.

Known for her always stunning physical beauty and bubbly personality, Pegge was chased constantly, before she was swept off her feet by her one true and life-long love, her husband Richard J. Clark. Pegge and Dick led a passionate life together and had four children, Ward, Ray, Ricky and Ruth and although she only had four biological children, Pegge served as a mother figure to countless others. Her house and her dinner table was always full, everyone always knew they were welcome and everyone always knew they were loved.

Pegge spread her love with food and her culinary skills were the thing of legends. She worked in the restaurant industry in just about every capacity imaginable and served as a manager of a sit down Kentucky Fried Chicken in the early 1960s. It was rumored that Pegge was once courted by the one and Only Colonel Sanders in the early 60s. Although Pegge was gifted the actual red carnation out of his white lapel, she never confirmed or denied said rumors, as in her words, “A lady never tells all her secrets.” In addition, Pegge also managed several Perkins Restaurants. Known as a tough but caring boss with a fast wit, she expected and received a lot from her employees. Pegge once fired and rehired a short order cook who later went on to become her beloved son-in- law, Rick Chapman. Although she worked in many food industry jobs, her last assignment was by far her favorite. For over 20 years, Pegge served as the head caterer for the McKeever Environmental Learning Center in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania. Countless people over the decades found great joy and comfort in both her food and her never ending outgoing positive personality. Pegge was a central figure at McKeever, she poured her heart into her cooking and interactions with others and people returned for her hugs and her desserts again and again and again. After retiring from the food industry, Pegge spent the remainder of her working days doing what she did best, acting as a caretaker for others, where she improved the quality of life for many.

She loved her Lord and would lift him up in song from the choir loft every Sunday morning, making a joyful sound and putting a smile on the faces of entire congregations.

After losing her husband, Dick, in 1988, Pegge effortlessly stepped into her undoubtedly favorite role of her life…the role of “Nan”. Nan doted on and dedicated her life to her seven grandchildren. She served as caretaker, personal chef, kisser of boo-boo’s, cheerleader, taxi driver, disciplinarian, baker of birthday cakes, confidant, role model, nurse, spoiler of children……….and the list goes on and on. Nan served as a rock and centerpiece in all her grandchildren lives, as well as an adoptive Nan to an entire generation of kids, whom she bared no actual relationship to at all. Always the biggest supporter at every game and every event, Nan became nothing short of a legend and the adoptive grandmother to the kids of Mercer and West Middlesex High Schools and beyond. After leading a guaranteed standing ovation at every performance she attended, Pegge would pass out her famous “Nan Hugs” to droves of kids who would line up to wait impatiently for them. When the great-grandkids started showing up, Pegge really hit her stride. She became Great Nan, to a whole new generation and developed real and important relationships with all of her 11 great-grandchildren. She instilled love, generosity and unselfishness in all of them and continuously led through example. All her great-grandchildren constantly knew they were loved, safe and cared for. She was a shoulder to cry on, a light in the dark and a hand to hold through all the good and bad times. In the words of her oldest great-granddaughter, “She always taught us to cherish and value all aspects of life”

Pegge was so many things to so many people. Her beloved nephew maybe said it best when he said, “Aunt Pegge never met a baby she didn’t want to cuddle, a fellow human she didn’t want to hug, or a hand she didn’t want to hold. There wasn’t a cookie she couldn’t make perfectly, or a pie that didn’t come out a masterpiece. She worked harder than maybe anyone we have ever known. She gave the best hugs in the world.”

Margaret G. Clark was truly an ever flowing river of love, she filled up every one she ever came in contact with, and left others feeling refreshed, and restored and happy. She left a true legacy of love and was living proof that light defeats darkness, Every. Single. Time. She was daughter and sister and mother and friend and aunt and Nan and Great Nan and so much more to so many. Pegge left this world better than she found it and she showed us what could be accomplished living a life for others. She left this world loved and appreciated beyond measure. We should all be so lucky.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Margaret Clark, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.