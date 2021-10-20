Margaret Ann Romain-Johnson, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann (Kutcher) Romain-Johnson, 81, of Sharpsville, entered in to eternal peace on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, following a brief illness.



She was born in Mercer on January 1, 1940, to the late Peter Paul Kutcher and Susie Ann (Murcko) Kutcher.



Margaret was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church for 48 years and formerly St. Ann’s Church for 32 years.



Margaret was self-employed as a public accountant and enrolled agent for more than 60 years.



Her hobbies included playing piano and accordion.



She was a member of Quota International of the Shenango Valley, the Graphoanalysis Society and Pennsylvania Society of Tax & Accounting Professionals.



She is survived by her daughters, Lucretia (Romain) Kaiser of Sharpsville, Kimberly (Nathan) Swaiko of Gibsonia and Annette Romain and her fiancé, Eric Sipos, of West Mifflin; granddaughter, Kira Swaiko and grandson, Sevin Swaiko; sisters, Dr. Bernadette Kutcher of Hermitage and Susie (Kutcher) Meekins of Virginia Beach, Virginia and several nieces, nephews and a stepchild.



Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Johnson; a sister, Mary Ellen Dobbins; son-in-law, David William Kaiser and brothers-in-law, Ray Dobbins and Otis Meekins.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Willow Women’s Center, P.O. Box 145, Transfer, PA 16154.



Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 22 in St. John’s Episcopal Church, Sharon, with Fr. Adam Trambley officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the church and masks are required in the church.



Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.