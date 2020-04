NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Dorothy Sarver, New Wilmington, formerly of Hermitage, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington from natural causes. She was 98.

On February 28, 1922, Dorothy was born in Warren, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Ludwig and Ida (Jacobson) Peterson.