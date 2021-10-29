Marcia L. Fischer, Mercer, PA

Mercer, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia L. Fisher, 67, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:25 a.m. at UPMC Shenango. Marcia was born November 17, 1953 in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Betty (Wasser) and Irvin Clark and was a homemaker.

Surviving are her son, Matthew Shearer and his wife Mindie of Hubbard, Ohio; a brother, Irvin “Jim” H. Clark and his wife Polly of Albemarle, North Carolina and two grandchildren.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Betty E. Fisher and a son, Shawn F. Fisher.

In keeping with Marcia’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements were handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

