HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Lynn Susan Paoletta passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63.



Lynn was born to Donald and Irene (Supel) Harrison on April 3, 1960.

She graduated from Sharon High School in Sharon, Pennsylvania. In 1983 she graduated from Sharon General School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse.

In 1981 she married John Paoletta and resided in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where they had two beautiful daughters, MaliaLani and Amoreena.



Lynn was devoted to her family. She loved art, history, working with the mentally challenged and the elderly as she worked in multiple nursing and group homes in the area. Lynn also provided a home daycare for many local families for over 20 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald “Hoss” Harrison and Irene (Supel) Harrison.



She is survived by husband, John; two daughters, MaliaLani and her fiancé, Teruhisa Soma, of Tokyo, Japan and Amoreena of Torrington, Connecticut; sister, Jill Rock of Vienna, Ohio and dear friend, Jamie Quarterson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



In keeping with her wishes, there will be a family celebration of her life.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

