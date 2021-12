FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn I. Loudin, 80, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 in Sharon Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Lynn was born November 30, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Margaret (Moyer) Harris and Howard Ferringer.

She was an inspector for the Mercer County Housing Authority for 24 years and then she worked at Goodwill for six years.

Lynn enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

Lynn is survived by a daughter, Mary E. Loudin of Farrell, Pennsylvania; two sons, Michael Loudin and his wife, Rosalind, of Farrell, Pennsylvania and William Harris of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a sister, Margaret Ferringer DeJulia of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerrald M. Loudin; a sister, Mary Weber and a brother, Howard Ferringer.

The family will be receiving friends and family Friday, December 17, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at 241 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Lynn Loudin, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.