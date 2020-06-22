Lynda M. Miller, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda M. Miller, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away in her home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was 63.

On July 6, 1956, Lynda was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Rose Weill and Howard Blinn.

Lynda married James L. Miller on May 24, 1974 and he passed on December 18, 2009.



She enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with grandchildren.



Lynda is survived by her parents; daughters, Crystal Klein of Niles, Ohio and Melissa Feigert (Stephen) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three sons, Jim Miller (Stacey), Joshua Miller and Cody Miller, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a sister, Sandy Dean (Ed) of Industry, Pennsylvania; a brother, Howard Blinn of Beaver, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.