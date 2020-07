HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Ralph H. Quarterson, Jr., 80, of Hermitage, died due to a brief illness at 11:45 p.m. June 23, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born on October 11, 1939, in Sharon, to Alma (Jones) Quarterson and Ralph H. Quarterson, Sr., both deceased.