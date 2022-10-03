WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lucia Annette Mulcahy, 65, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 in her home.



Lucia was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 25, 1957 to Myrtle Ruth (Phelps) and Lucius Charles Lavender.

She graduated from Speedway High School.

Lucia was a head cook at the restaurant at Allison’s Transmission for 18 years.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking and her pets.



Lucia is survived by a stepdaughter, Shannon Mulcahy of Indianapolis, Indiana; a son, Jason Douglas Mantooth of Wheatland, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Shawn Dale Mulcahy; a sister, Judy A. Lavender of Indianapolis, Indiana; two brothers, Charles W. Lavender of Jacksonville, Florida and John W. Lavender of Indianapolis, Indiana and one grandchild, Kailynne Mantooth.



Lucia was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.